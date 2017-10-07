Genesis Healthcare (GEN) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.22

News stories about Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genesis Healthcare earned a coverage optimism score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 44.2918439708777 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GEN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Genesis Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Shares of Genesis Healthcare (NYSE GEN) traded down 1.77% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 265,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $4.75. The stock’s market cap is $105.14 million.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company that provides post-acute care. The Company operates through three segments: inpatient services, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted or senior living facilities; rehabilitation therapy services, which includes its integrated and third-party rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services, and all other services.

