General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400,672 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 20,822,367 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,753,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Vetr upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.82 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of General Mills (GIS) opened at 51.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $64.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). General Mills had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post $3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.25%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

