General Electric Company (GE) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 499,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 158,686 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 340,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TNB Financial bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $10,703,000. Banced Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Banced Corp now owns 35,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $22.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Vetr cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.71 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, July 17th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

In related news, Director James S. Tisch purchased 100,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.56 per share, for a total transaction of $2,456,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Leonard Flannery purchased 103,983 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $2,657,805.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,430 shares in the company, valued at $13,021,030.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 233,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,264. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE GE) traded down 0.61% on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,729,835 shares. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.19. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.00.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric Company will post $1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.52%.

