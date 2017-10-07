General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. restated a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics Corporation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $209.12.

Get General Dynamics Corporation alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (GD) opened at 212.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.96. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $148.76 and a 12-month high of $214.11.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. General Dynamics Corporation had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “General Dynamics Corporation (GD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/general-dynamics-corporation-gd-stock-rating-lowered-by-valuengine.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 2,645.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,509,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,903,351,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944,453 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 44,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,998,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,799,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,706,525,000 after acquiring an additional 894,177 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,563,000 after acquiring an additional 749,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,792,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,326,576,000 after acquiring an additional 725,896 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.