Generac Holdlings’ (GNRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Generac Holdlings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in a report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Generac Holdlings from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Generac Holdlings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Generac Holdlings from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America Corporation upgraded Generac Holdlings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Generac Holdlings in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Get Generac Holdlings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) traded up 0.62% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,884 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.41. Generac Holdlings has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $37.90.

Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. Generac Holdlings had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdlings will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Generac Holdlings’ (GNRC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/generac-holdlings-gnrc-buy-rating-reiterated-at-robert-w-baird.html.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,911 shares in the company, valued at $42,054,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $619,400 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdlings by 51.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its position in shares of Generac Holdlings by 940.9% in the first quarter. Invictus RG now owns 3,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac Holdlings by 93.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Generac Holdlings by 10.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdlings in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdlings Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc (Generac) is a designer and manufacturer of power generation equipment and other engine powered products. The Company serves the residential, light commercial, industrial, oil and gas, and construction markets. Its segments include Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the Generac business.

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Holdlings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac Holdlings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.