Gastar Exploration Inc (GST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gastar Exploration Inc (NYSE:GST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Gastar Exploration Ltd is an exploration and production company focusing on developing primarily natural gas. Gastar Exploration Ltd is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price target on Gastar Exploration and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Gastar Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an in-line rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Gastar Exploration from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gastar Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.40.

Gastar Exploration (NYSE:GST) traded down 3.7185% on Wednesday, hitting $0.8182. The stock had a trading volume of 661,504 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Gastar Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The firm’s market cap is $163.27 million.

Gastar Exploration (NYSE:GST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gastar Exploration will post ($0.17) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gastar Exploration by 92.8% in the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 56,712,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,515,000 after acquiring an additional 27,303,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gastar Exploration by 23.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,125,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,351,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Gastar Exploration by 1.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,653,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gastar Exploration by 1,952.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 2,213,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gastar Exploration by 715.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,920,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,685,101 shares in the last quarter.

Gastar Exploration Company Profile

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

