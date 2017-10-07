GAM Holding AG Has $31.97 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 577,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375,758 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.10% of General Mills worth $31,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GIS. BidaskClub raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, UBS AG reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE GIS) opened at 51.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.40 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). General Mills had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

