Galapagos NV (GLPG) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 302.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Galapagos NV were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Galapagos NV by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Galapagos NV by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Galapagos NV by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Galapagos NV by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos NV by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ GLPG) opened at 101.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25. Galapagos NV has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $103.97.

GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos NV from $108.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos NV in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Galapagos NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

Galapagos NV Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a Belgium-based biotechnology company. The Company’s activities are divided into two operating divisions: Research and Development (R & D) and Services. The R & D division is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. The Services division, offers target-to-drug discovery products and services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and to patient foundations, encompassing target discovery and validation, screening and drug discovery through to delivery of pre-clinical candidates.

