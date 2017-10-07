Gafisa SA (GFA) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.06

Media stories about Gafisa SA (NYSE:GFA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gafisa SA earned a media sentiment score of -0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.8995319908483 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Gafisa SA (GFA) traded down 0.79% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. 80,943 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. Gafisa SA has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The stock’s market capitalization is $119.09 million.

About Gafisa SA

Gafisa SA is a diversified national homebuilder. The Company’s segments are Gafisa (for ventures targeted at high and medium income) and Tenda (for ventures targeted at low income). The Company’s brands include Tenda, which serves the affordable entry-level housing segments, Gafisa, which offers a range of residential options to the mid to higher income segments and Alphaville (equity method investment), which focuses on the identification, development and sale of residential communities.

