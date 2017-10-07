FY2017 EPS Estimates for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Lifted by Jefferies Group

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group upped their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst D. Binder now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.78. Jefferies Group has a “Hold” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Q4 2017 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $185.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation from $155.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.39.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ COST) opened at 157.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.96 and a 200-day moving average of $164.83. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $183.18. Costco Wholesale Corporation also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 21,435 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 266% compared to the typical volume of 5,855 call options.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.55 billion. Costco Wholesale Corporation had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $157,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

