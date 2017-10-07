FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) Position Raised by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 17.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 103.9% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE FCN) opened at 36.59 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $447.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post $1.87 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/fti-consulting-inc-fcn-position-raised-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.