FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. CGOV Asset Management lifted its stake in Enbridge by 49.1% in the first quarter. CGOV Asset Management now owns 1,093,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,927,000 after acquiring an additional 360,225 shares during the last quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund lifted its stake in Enbridge by 27.0% in the first quarter. United States Steel & Carnegie Pension Fund now owns 1,647,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,949,000 after acquiring an additional 350,450 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “FTB Advisors Inc. Purchases 713 Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/ftb-advisors-inc-purchases-713-shares-of-enbridge-inc-enb.html.

Shares of Enbridge Inc (ENB) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.32. 1,805,860 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.65. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $45.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post $1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc is a Canada-based energy transportation and distribution company. The Company is engaged in delivering energy. It operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. Liquids Pipelines consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals, including Canadian Mainline, Lakehead Pipeline System, Mid-Continent and Gulf Coast and Regional Oil Sands System.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.