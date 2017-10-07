FS Investment Corporation (FSIC) Given a $9.00 Price Target by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analysts

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) has been assigned a $9.00 price objective by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.45% from the stock’s previous close.

FSIC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised FS Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Investment Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised FS Investment Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of FS Investment Corporation in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) opened at 8.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. FS Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

FS Investment Corporation (NYSE:FSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). FS Investment Corporation had a net margin of 59.88% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.14 million. Analysts anticipate that FS Investment Corporation will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman bought 17,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $143,811.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,575 shares of company stock worth $181,177. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 26,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 41.7% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 222,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 65,422 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Investment Corporation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Investment Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

FS Investment Corporation Company Profile

FS Investment Corporation is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objectives are to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation. Its portfolio consists primarily of investments in senior secured loans and second lien secured loans of the private United States middle market companies and subordinated loans of the private United States companies.

