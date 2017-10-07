News stories about Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Friedman Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.615923635093 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Friedman Industries (FRD) remained flat at $6.14 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,237 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $43.04 million. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 0.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Friedman Industries will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Friedman Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Friedman Industries (FRD) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.05” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/friedman-industries-frd-receives-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-05.html.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated is engaged in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing and steel and pipe distribution. The Company has two product groups: coil and tubular products. It purchases prime hot-rolled steel coils, processes the coils into flat, finished sheet and plate, and sells these products on a wholesale, rapid-delivery basis in competition with steel mills, importers and steel service centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.