Friedberg Investment Management Has $4.59 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Friedberg Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. accounts for approximately 2.0% of Friedberg Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Friedberg Investment Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,206,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,678,000 after acquiring an additional 545,856 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 92,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,159,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. during the 2nd quarter worth $12,501,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 94,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE EPD) remained flat at $26.29 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,835,030 shares. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post $1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.24.

About Enterprise Products Partners L.P.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Enterprise) is a provider of midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals and refined products in North America. The Company’s segments include NGL Pipelines & Services; Crude Oil Pipelines & Services; Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

