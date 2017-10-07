Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (FDP) Position Boosted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 439.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1,147.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,167,000 after buying an additional 2,192,263 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,545,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,026,000 after buying an additional 259,884 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter worth $13,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 149.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after buying an additional 222,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 49.5% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,506,000 after buying an additional 153,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, CFO Richard Contreras sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $85,489.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $48,058.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,189 shares of company stock worth $2,692,266. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. (NYSE:FDP) opened at 46.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $66.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.15). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in sourcing, transportation and marketing of fresh and fresh-cut produce together with prepared food products in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Its operations are aggregated into business segments on the basis of its products: bananas, other fresh produce and prepared food.

