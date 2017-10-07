Freightcar America (RAIL) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

Headlines about Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) have trended positive this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Freightcar America earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.2003891886091 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ RAIL) opened at 19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.45. Freightcar America has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a market capitalization of $242.72 million, a PE ratio of 751.15 and a beta of 1.63.

Freightcar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $118.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.43 million. Freightcar America had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 0.06%. Freightcar America’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freightcar America will post ($0.21) EPS for the current year.

RAIL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freightcar America in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Freightcar America in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Freightcar America in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Freightcar America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Freightcar America

FreightCar America, Inc is a manufacturer of railcars and railcar components. The Company operates in the Manufacturing segment. The Company designs and manufactures a range of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars.

