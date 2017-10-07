Fred Alger Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,632 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% during the first quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Fred Alger Management Inc. Sells 34,632 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/fred-alger-management-inc-sells-34632-shares-of-ecolab-inc-ecl.html.

In other Ecolab news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 7,397 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $966,270.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.57 per share, with a total value of $10,009,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ecolab from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.77.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL) opened at 131.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.65 and a 1-year high of $134.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.79%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.