Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Holdings in W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

Fred Alger Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) by 94.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 859,361 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.07% of W.R. Grace & Co. worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 9.7% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 176,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 4.4% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 21.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,955,000 after purchasing an additional 62,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of W.R. Grace & Co. by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Sunday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of W.R. Grace & Co. from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.55.

Shares of W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) opened at 72.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $70.36. W.R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $74.63. W.R. Grace & Co. also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 12,700 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 573% compared to the average volume of 1,888 call options.

W.R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.72 million. W.R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 43.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.R. Grace & Co. will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. W.R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.21%.

W.R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co (Grace) is engaged in the production and sale of specialty chemicals and specialty materials. The Company operates in two segments: Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

