Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 167,324 Shares of Accenture PLC (ACN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,324 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.79% of Accenture PLC worth $600,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,968,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Accenture PLC by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Accenture PLC by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 128,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Accenture PLC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in Accenture PLC by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) opened at 136.25 on Friday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $112.31 and a one year high of $138.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Accenture PLC had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post $6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th. Accenture PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

In other Accenture PLC news, CFO David Rowland sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $499,918.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 38,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $5,210,672.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,181,577.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,317,545 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Tuesday. UBS AG lowered Accenture PLC from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $130.00 price objective on Accenture PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Accenture PLC in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture PLC from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture PLC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.84.

Accenture PLC Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

