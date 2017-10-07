Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of submersible electric motors and a leading producer of engineered specialty electric motor products and electronic controls used by original equipment manufacturers around the world, in a wide variety of residential, industrial and municipal applications. The principal application for Franklin’s submersible electric motors is for water well pumping systems. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Franklin Electric Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Franklin Electric Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Franklin Electric Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) traded down 1.63% during trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. 147,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. Franklin Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $46.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.13 million. Franklin Electric Co. had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post $1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric Co. news, insider Robert J. Stone sold 39,260 shares of Franklin Electric Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,766,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 26,341.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,205,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41,940 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,248,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,101,000 after acquiring an additional 172,872 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,700,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,406,000 after buying an additional 76,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,008,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co. Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes water and fuel pumping systems, consisting of submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls and related parts and equipment. Its segments include Water Systems segment, the Fueling Systems segment and Other. Its Water Systems segment is engaged in the production and marketing of water pumping systems and offers motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls and monitoring devices.

