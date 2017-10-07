Foxhaven Asset Management LP Has $28,649,000 Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)

Foxhaven Asset Management LP continued to hold its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,347 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the second quarter. Atlassian Corporation PLC makes up about 2.0% of Foxhaven Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foxhaven Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.36% of Atlassian Corporation PLC worth $28,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,012,000 after buying an additional 440,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Corporation PLC in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,088,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Partners LLP grew its position in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 106,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) traded up 1.36% on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 990,129 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company’s market cap is $8.79 billion. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $39.25.

Atlassian Corporation PLC Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a holding company. The Company offers a range of team collaboration products. The Company offers products, including JIRA, Confluence, HipChat, Bitbucket and JIRA Service Desk, for software developers, information technology (IT) managers and knowledge workers. The Company offers JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team real-time messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management, and JIRA Service Desk for team service and support applications.

