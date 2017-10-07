Fortive Corporation (FTV) Position Increased by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,002 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Fortive Corporation worth $29,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortive Corporation by 2,497.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,554,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $996,902,000 after purchasing an additional 15,917,140 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fortive Corporation by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,834,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,496 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive Corporation by 64,460.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,640,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,422 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Fortive Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,464,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fortive Corporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,464,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive Corporation alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortive Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fortive Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

In other Fortive Corporation news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $433,880.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fortive Corporation (FTV) Position Increased by CNH Partners LLC” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/fortive-corporation-ftv-position-increased-by-cnh-partners-llc.html.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,800 shares. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.93 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. Fortive Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $72.01.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Fortive Corporation had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 11.02%.

Fortive Corporation Company Profile

Fortive Corporation is a diversified industrial growth company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets professional and engineered products, software and services for a range of end markets. The Company operates through two segments: Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.