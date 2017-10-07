Fortinet (FTNT) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.26

Media coverage about Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been trending positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fortinet earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the software maker an impact score of 45.8192828683873 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) opened at 39.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.93 and a beta of 1.01. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post $0.95 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Dougherty & Co boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,974.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith Jensen sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $34,836.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $48,221.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,558 shares of company stock worth $348,406. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

