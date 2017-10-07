Ford Motor Company (F) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Ford Motor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vetr cut Ford Motor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $12.54 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) traded up 0.49% during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,091,790 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.47 and a 12 month high of $13.27. Ford Motor also saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 49,559 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 19,065 call options.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $36.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.52%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post $1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at $878,117. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John T. Lawler sold 80,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $886,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,700 shares of company stock worth $2,486,044. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $2,342,000. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,943 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,598 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 584,761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 333,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

