Fmr LLC Sells 537,225 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI)

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,405,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 537,225 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.65% of Mueller Industries worth $134,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,056,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,973,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 43.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 62,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 19,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,097.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $112,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,783.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE MLI) opened at 35.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products. The Company operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals and Climate. The Company’s products include copper tube and fittings; line sets; brass and copper alloy rod, bar, and shapes; aluminum and brass forgings; aluminum impact extrusions; plastic fittings and valves; refrigeration valves and fittings; fabricated tubular products, and steel nipples.

