Fmr LLC Has $145.83 Million Holdings in Akorn, Inc. (AKRX)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,347,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,908 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 3.48% of Akorn worth $145,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 22.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akorn by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akorn Inc. alerts:

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ AKRX) opened at 32.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Akorn, Inc. has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.40.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/fmr-llc-has-145-83-million-holdings-in-akorn-inc-akrx.html.

In other news, Director Brian Tambi sold 5,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $172,356.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Bruce Kutinsky sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 317,480 shares in the company, valued at $10,622,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AKRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Akorn in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Akorn Profile

Akorn Inc (Akorn), together with its subsidiaries, is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, as well as private-label over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products and animal health pharmaceuticals. The Company operates through two segments: Prescription Pharmaceuticals and the Consumer Health.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.