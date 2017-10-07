Fmr LLC Has $137.02 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,660,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058,196 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 7.77% of Carpenter Technology Corporation worth $137,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 1.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) opened at 49.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25 and a beta of 2.10. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a one year low of $30.37 and a one year high of $50.84.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.40 million. Carpenter Technology Corporation had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post $2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Carpenter Technology Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Carpenter Technology Corporation news, Director Steven E. Karol sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $107,122.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,331,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director I Martin Inglis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $318,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $445,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,065,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing, fabrication and distribution of specialty metals. The Company’s segments include Specialty Alloys Operations (SAO) and Performance Engineered Products (PEP). Its SAO segment consists of alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

