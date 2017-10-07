Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,004,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,956 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned approximately 0.48% of Flowers Foods worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $173,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, ARP Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLO. BidaskClub upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Group LLC cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) traded up 0.27% during trading on Friday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 755,753 shares. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $926.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.67%.

In other news, Chairman Amos R. Mcmullian acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 3,643,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,258,971.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marta Jones Turner sold 37,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $663,780.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,772,012.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,921. 15.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/flowers-foods-inc-flo-shares-bought-by-cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc.html.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.