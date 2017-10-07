FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Stake Lessened by Fred Alger Management Inc.

Fred Alger Management Inc. cut its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of FLIR Systems worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 14.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 104.9% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS AG upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ FLIR) opened at 41.29 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $37.26.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $434.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. FLIR Systems’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, COO Thomas A. Surran sold 261,320 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $9,995,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $764,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 509,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,468,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,737. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

