FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) Shares Bought by Numeric Investors LLC

Numeric Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 175.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Numeric Investors LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $165,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 104.9% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/flir-systems-inc-flir-shares-bought-by-numeric-investors-llc.html.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 11,587 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $431,847.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas A. Surran sold 261,320 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $9,995,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,907 shares of company stock valued at $11,191,737 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) opened at 41.29 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.26.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $434.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.32 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post $1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS AG upgraded FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded FLIR Systems from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.