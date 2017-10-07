Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 28,480 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Flinton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 28,480 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 6.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 13.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in BorgWarner by 29.9% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other BorgWarner news, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 11,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $501,539.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $134,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,058.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) opened at 51.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 1.76. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $52.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.93.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.86.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

