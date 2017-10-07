Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR)

Flinton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy Corporation were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation by 99.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 902,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 449,986 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 585,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,954,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 655,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,243,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,035,000 after purchasing an additional 154,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation by 1.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy Corporation alerts:

Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE ETR) opened at 78.65 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.71 and a 52 week high of $80.61. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.12 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.34.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.91. Entergy Corporation had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post $6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Entergy Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entergy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $38,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Rice, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $78,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,495 shares of company stock worth $271,313. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Sells 2,816 Shares of Entergy Corporation (ETR)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/flinton-capital-management-llc-sells-2816-shares-of-entergy-corporation-etr.html.

Entergy Corporation Profile

Entergy Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production and retail electric distribution operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric power to retail and wholesale customers in areas of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans and operates a natural gas distribution business.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.