Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc (ENV)

Flinton Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Envestnet worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 5.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,454,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,803,000 after buying an additional 188,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,662,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,446,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,653,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,465,000 after buying an additional 133,303 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Envestnet by 6.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,508,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,736,000 after buying an additional 84,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 972,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,425,000 after buying an additional 94,235 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Envestnet Inc alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/flinton-capital-management-llc-has-1-16-million-holdings-in-envestnet-inc-env.html.

Shares of Envestnet, Inc (NYSE:ENV) opened at 53.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $39.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.36 billion. Envestnet, Inc has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $54.20.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, insider Anil Arora sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gayle A. Crowell sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $38,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,011.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,944 shares of company stock worth $1,933,230 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.14.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc is a provider of financial and wealth management technology and services to financial advisors, investors and financial service providers. The Company’s segments are Envestnet and Envestnet Yodlee. Its Envestnet segment provides unified wealth management software and services empowering financial advisors and institutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.