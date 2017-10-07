Flinton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kellogg Company (K)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 2,851.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,167,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,484,390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,031,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495,714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,846,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,425 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,157,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,273,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,613 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Kellogg Company (NYSE K) opened at 62.40 on Friday. Kellogg Company has a 52-week low of $61.70 and a 52-week high of $78.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 70.22%. Kellogg’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg Company will post $3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.74%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

