Flex Pharma (FLKS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flex Pharma earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.9109417932052 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Flex Pharma (FLKS) traded down 0.29% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 24,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company’s market capitalization is $58.42 million. Flex Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Flex Pharma (NASDAQ:FLKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Flex Pharma had a negative return on equity of 64.15% and a negative net margin of 2,410.97%. Equities analysts expect that Flex Pharma will post ($2.34) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Flex Pharma in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Flex Pharma Company Profile

Flex Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops treatments for nocturnal leg cramps, muscle cramps and spasms associated with severe neuromuscular conditions, and exercise associated muscle cramps (EAMCs). The Company’s product candidates activate certain receptors in primary sensory neurons, which then act through neuronal circuits to reduce the repetitive firing, or hyperexcitability, of alpha-motor neurons in the spinal cord, thereby preventing or reducing the frequency and intensity of muscle cramps and spasms.

