Fitbit’s (FIT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr downgraded Fitbit from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $6.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fitbit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price target on Fitbit and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on Fitbit from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Fitbit in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.45.

Shares of Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) traded up 0.77% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,247,850 shares. Fitbit has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company’s market cap is $1.52 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $353.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.24 million. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will post ($0.31) EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $34,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,133 shares in the company, valued at $724,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.09, for a total value of $76,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 585,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,600 over the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fitbit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 446,630 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 60,346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the second quarter valued at $1,723,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fitbit by 10.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Fitbit by 40.2% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,535,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 727,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the first quarter valued at $1,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

