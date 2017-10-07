FirstCash (FCFS) vs. Regional Management Corp. (RM) Critical Review

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE: RM) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.8% of Regional Management Corp. shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Regional Management Corp. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Regional Management Corp. and FirstCash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regional Management Corp. 0 5 1 0 2.17 FirstCash 0 2 5 0 2.71

Regional Management Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.00%. FirstCash has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.65%. Given Regional Management Corp.’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regional Management Corp. is more favorable than FirstCash.

Profitability

This table compares Regional Management Corp. and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regional Management Corp. 10.37% 12.98% 3.88% FirstCash 3.66% 4.10% 2.95%

Dividends

FirstCash pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Regional Management Corp. does not pay a dividend. FirstCash pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Regional Management Corp. has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regional Management Corp. and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regional Management Corp. $246.92 million 1.17 $68.46 million $2.28 10.89 FirstCash $1.59 billion 1.85 $249.94 million $1.97 31.32

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Regional Management Corp.. Regional Management Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FirstCash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regional Management Corp. beats FirstCash on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regional Management Corp.

Regional Management Corp. is a diversified consumer finance company. The Company provides an array of loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies and other traditional lenders. Its products include small loans, large loans, automobile loans, retail loans, and optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. It offers small loans ranging from $500 to $2,500, through its branches. It offers large installment loans with cash proceeds to the customer ranging from $2,501 to $20,000. As of December 31, 2016, automobile loans were offered in amounts up to $27,500. As of December 31, 2016, retail loans were indirect installment loans structured as retail installment sales contracts that were offered in amounts of up to $7,500. Optional Payment and Collateral Protection Insurance Products offer customers a number of optional payment and collateral protection insurance products.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc., formerly First Cash Financial Services, Inc., is an operator of retail-based pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. The Company’s primary business is the operation of full-service pawn stores, which make small pawn loans secured by personal property, such as consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods and musical instruments. The Company’s operates through two segments: the U.S. operations segment and the Latin America operations segment. The U.S. operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in the United States and the Latin America operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. In addition, some of the Company’s pawn stores offer small unsecured consumer loans or credit services products. The Company also operates consumer finance stores in Texas and Mexico.

