First Bancorp (FBNC) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Brean Capital started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

First Bancorp (FBNC) opened at 35.38 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 17.52%. Analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post $1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,854,000 after purchasing an additional 51,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,615,000 after purchasing an additional 70,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 279.9% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 605,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 445,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 18.5% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 592,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,523,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank. The Bank engages in a range of banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. The Bank offers credit cards, debit cards, letters of credit, safe deposit box rentals and electronic funds transfer services, including wire transfers.

