First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in MasTec, Inc. (MTZ)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,701 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MasTec by 60.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 13.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,455,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of MasTec by 18.7% in the second quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 325,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,678,000 after purchasing an additional 51,136 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Vetr lowered shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.14 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE MTZ) opened at 45.95 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.05 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.45.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.34. MasTec had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is an infrastructure construction company. The Company operates primarily across North America through a range of industries. The Company operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other. Its primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility infrastructure, such as wireless, wireline/fiber, satellite communications and customer fulfillment activities; petroleum and natural gas pipeline infrastructure; electrical utility transmission and distribution; conventional and renewable power generation, and industrial infrastructure.

