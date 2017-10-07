Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.40 Per Share

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 759.00. 19,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 608.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 759.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.19.
In related news, insider John Allard purchased 732 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,248.44 ($6,961.72).
About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital and income growth and to provide shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the financial times stock exchange (FTSE) all-share Index. Its investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of the United Kingdom-listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies around the world.
