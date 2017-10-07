Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC’s previous dividend of $6.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (FGT) traded up 0.86% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 759.00. 19,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 608.44 and a 52 week high of GBX 759.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7.19.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC alerts:

In related news, insider John Allard purchased 732 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.51) per share, for a total transaction of £5,248.44 ($6,961.72).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/07/finsbury-growth-income-trust-plc-fgt-increases-dividend-to-gbx-7-40-per-share.html.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital and income growth and to provide shareholders with a total return in excess of that of the financial times stock exchange (FTSE) all-share Index. Its investment policy is to invest principally in the securities of the United Kingdom-listed companies, whilst up to a maximum of 20% of the Company’s portfolio, at the time of acquisition, can be invested in quoted companies around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.