FinnCap Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gooch & Housego plc (GHH)

FinnCap restated their hold rating on shares of Gooch & Housego plc (LON:GHH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. FinnCap currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.91) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Gooch & Housego plc (GHH) opened at 1403.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 343.40 million. Gooch & Housego plc has a 52-week low of GBX 875.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,463.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,362.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,332.63.

About Gooch & Housego plc

Gooch & Housego PLC is a United Kingdom-based photonics technology company, which manufactures optical components and systems. The Company provides photonics solutions for industrial, aerospace and defense, life sciences and scientific research applications. It operates through four market sectors: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial and Scientific Research, together with the Corporate cost centre.

