Financial Review: QAD (QADB) versus Xactly Corp (XTLY)

QAD (NASDAQ: QADB) and Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QAD and Xactly Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD $290.14 million 1.93 $10.69 million ($0.94) -31.05 Xactly Corp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QAD has higher revenue and earnings than Xactly Corp.

Dividends

QAD pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Xactly Corp does not pay a dividend. QAD pays out -25.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares QAD and Xactly Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD -5.98% -0.48% -0.21% Xactly Corp -17.64% -354.88% -19.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.8% of QAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.4% of QAD shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for QAD and Xactly Corp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD 0 0 1 0 3.00 Xactly Corp 0 6 1 0 2.14

QAD currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. Xactly Corp has a consensus price target of $17.28, indicating a potential upside of 10.41%. Given QAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QAD is more favorable than Xactly Corp.

Summary

QAD beats Xactly Corp on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc. (QAD) is a provider of vertically oriented enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies across the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology and industrial products industries. QAD Enterprise Applications enables measurement and control of business processes and supports operational requirements, including financials, manufacturing, demand and supply chain planning, customer management, business intelligence and business process management. QAD delivers components of its solution for a range of mobile platforms. The Company’s mobile suite includes a requisition approval solution, a mobile business intelligence solution, mobile browse capability and mobile application monitoring tools to support system administrators. Its mobile browse capability allows users to view, filter and sort data accessible through QAD Browses within QAD Enterprise Applications using mobile devices.

Xactly Corp Company Profile

Xactly Corporation is a provider of cloud-based incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. The Company delivers its solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. The Company has a customer base, including companies in various industries, such as business and financial services, communications, life sciences, media and Internet, SaaS and traditional software, and retail. Its SaaS solutions are delivered through a cloud-based platform. Its solutions support finance, sales, compensation administrators, information technology and human resources personnel in designing, processing and managing incentive compensation. The Company offers products, including Xactly Incent Enterprise, Xactly Incent Express, Xactly Objectives, Xactly Territories, Xactly Insights, Xactly Quota, Xactly Incent Views, Xactly Inspire and Xactly Connect.

