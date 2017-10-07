Financial Contrast: Ventas (VTR) and Its Competitors

Ventas (NYSE: VTR) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Healthcare REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ventas to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ventas Inc. alerts:

Ventas has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas’ peers have a beta of 0.49, suggesting that their average share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ventas and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Ventas $3.52 billion $1.88 billion 32.15 Ventas Competitors $863.81 million $523.61 million 39.11

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ventas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ventas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ventas 4 7 1 0 1.75 Ventas Competitors 128 705 640 12 2.36

Ventas currently has a consensus target price of $63.44, suggesting a potential upside of 0.16%. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies have a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Ventas’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ventas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Ventas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ventas 20.08% 6.31% 2.81% Ventas Competitors 36.66% 7.65% 3.77%

Dividends

Ventas pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Ventas pays out 157.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Healthcare REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.2% and pay out 125.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ventas lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of shares of all “Healthcare REITs” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ventas peers beat Ventas on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses. In its senior living operations segment, it invests in seniors housing communities throughout the United States and Canada and engages independent operators to manage those communities. In its office operations segment, the Company primarily acquires, owns, develops, leases and manages medical office buildings (MOBs) and life science and innovation centers throughout the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.