Financial Contrast: Landauer (LDR) vs. Its Rivals

Landauer (NYSE: LDR) is one of 84 public companies in the “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Landauer to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Landauer has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landauer’s competitors have a beta of 1.06, indicating that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Landauer pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Landauer pays out 57.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 37.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Landauer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landauer 12.09% 80.03% 10.11% Landauer Competitors -128.88% -33.89% -11.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Landauer and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Landauer $153.35 million $39.95 million 34.87 Landauer Competitors $827.23 million $159.49 million 36.63

Landauer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Landauer. Landauer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Landauer and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landauer 0 1 0 0 2.00 Landauer Competitors 164 1113 2438 88 2.64

As a group, “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies have a potential upside of 6.77%. Given Landauer’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Landauer has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Landauer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Landauer shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Equipment, Supplies & Distribution” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Landauer competitors beat Landauer on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Landauer

Landauer, Inc. is a provider of technical and analytical services to determine occupational and environmental radiation exposure. The Company is a provider of outsourced medical physics services, and a provider of radiology related medical products. The Company operates through three segments: Radiation Measurement, Medical Physics and Medical Products. The Company provides radiation dosimetry services to hospitals, medical and dental offices, universities, national laboratories, nuclear facilities and other industries. Medical physics services are provided through the Company’s Landauer Medical Physics (LMP) division. The Company uses LMP as a platform to expand into the medical physics services market, serving domestic hospitals, radiation therapy centers and imaging centers. The Company’s Medical Products segment provides medical consumable accessories used in radiology, radiation therapy and image guided surgery procedures.

