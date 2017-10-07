Financial Contrast: Amerco (UHAL) & Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

Amerco (NASDAQ: UHAL) and Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Amerco and Genesee & Wyoming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerco 10.92% 12.85% 3.86% Genesee & Wyoming 6.64% 6.32% 2.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerco and Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerco $3.46 billion 2.06 $1.19 billion $19.27 18.91 Genesee & Wyoming $2.08 billion 2.15 $615.42 million $2.29 31.73

Amerco has higher revenue and earnings than Genesee & Wyoming. Amerco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesee & Wyoming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Amerco and Genesee & Wyoming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerco 0 0 0 0 N/A Genesee & Wyoming 0 5 3 0 2.38

Genesee & Wyoming has a consensus target price of $75.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Genesee & Wyoming’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genesee & Wyoming is more favorable than Amerco.

Volatility & Risk

Amerco has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Amerco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of Amerco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amerco beats Genesee & Wyoming on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerco Company Profile

AMERCO is a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator through its subsidiary, U-Haul International, Inc. (U-Haul). The Company supplies its products and services to help people move and store their household and commercial goods through U-Haul. It sells U-Haul brand boxes, tape, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers at its distribution outlets and through uhaul.com and eMove Websites. The Company operates through three segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the operations of AMERCO, U-Haul and Amerco Real Estate Company, and the subsidiaries of U-Haul and Real Estate. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment consists of the operations of Repwest Insurance Company and its subsidiaries, and ARCOA Risk Retention Group. The Life Insurance segment consists of the operations of Oxford Life Insurance Company and its subsidiaries.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In North America, the Company has operations in eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Pacific, Southern and Canada. Outside the United States, the Company has operations in two regions: Australia and the United Kingdom/Europe (which consists of operations in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as the provision of management and technical support through Freightliner to Saudi Arabia Railway Company).

