Financial Consulate Inc. Has $618,000 Position in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners Ltd. OH ADV now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark Corporation news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 1,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.21 per share, with a total value of $183,315.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,291.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) set a $157.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub raised Kimberly-Clark Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. set a $134.00 target price on Kimberly-Clark Corporation and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark Corporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) opened at 115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.19. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 52-week low of $111.30 and a 52-week high of $136.21.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kimberly-Clark Corporation had a return on equity of 636.30% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post $6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 64.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

