Financial Comparison: J.Jill (JILL) & Ann (ANN)

J.Jill (NASDAQ: JILL) and Ann (NYSE:ANN) are both cyclical consumer goods & services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get J.Jill Inc alerts:

This table compares J.Jill and Ann’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $673.85 million 0.69 $105.46 million N/A N/A Ann N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

J.Jill has higher revenue and earnings than Ann.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for J.Jill and Ann, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 2 7 0 2.78 Ann 0 0 1 0 3.00

J.Jill presently has a consensus price target of $15.88, indicating a potential upside of 49.48%. Ann has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.38%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Ann.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and Ann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill 6.61% 35.03% 8.37% Ann 2.27% 10.25% 5.10%

Summary

J.Jill beats Ann on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc. (J.Jill) operates as a specialty retailer in the women’s apparel industry. J.Jill is a women’s apparel brand focused on customer in the 40-65 age segment. The Company operates an integrated omni-channel platform that is diversified across its retail stores, Website and catalogs. It operates in the retail and direct channels segment. Its direct channel consists of its Website and catalog orders. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 275 stores in 43 states. The Company also offers a range of footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry and hosiery. Its products are marketed under the J.Jill brand name and sold through its direct and retail channels. It offers two sub-brands as extensions of its brand aesthetic: Pure Jill and Wearever. Its Website provides customers with access to the J.Jill product offering and features content, including updates on new collections and guidance on how to wear and wardrobe its styles.

Ann Company Profile

ANN INC., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is a specialty retailer of women’s apparel, shoes and accessories sold primarily under the Ann Taylor and LOFT brands. The Company operates in four segments: Ann Taylor, LOFT, Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet. The Company operates approximately 1,030 retail stores in 47 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada, comprising 245 Ann Taylor stores, 537 LOFT stores, 116 Ann Taylor Factory stores, 127 LOFT Outlet stores and five Lou & Grey stores. In addition, the Company’s clients shop online in over 100 countries across the world at www.anntaylor.com and www.LOFT.com, and at three LOFT franchise locations in Mexico. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, AnnTaylor Distribution Services, Inc., owns its 256,000 square foot distribution center located in Louisville, Kentucky. The distribution center is located on approximately 29 acres.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.