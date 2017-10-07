Financial Comparison: Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ESES) vs. USA Compression Partners, (USAC)

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (NASDAQ: ESES) and USA Compression Partners, (NYSE:USAC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

USA Compression Partners, pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.2%. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions does not pay a dividend. USA Compression Partners, pays out 7,000.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 2.19, meaning that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USA Compression Partners, has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and USA Compression Partners,, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 USA Compression Partners, 0 2 1 0 2.33

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $2.10, suggesting a potential upside of 31.25%. USA Compression Partners, has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Eco-Stim Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is more favorable than USA Compression Partners,.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and USA Compression Partners,’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions -134.72% -69.12% -28.55% USA Compression Partners, 1.20% 1.38% 0.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and USA Compression Partners,’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $15.27 million 7.79 -$12.68 million ($1.34) -1.19 USA Compression Partners, $268.09 million 3.97 $129.99 million $0.03 576.00

USA Compression Partners, has higher revenue and earnings than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USA Compression Partners,, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions beats USA Compression Partners, on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield services company. The Company provides well stimulation, coiled tubing and field management services to the upstream oil and gas industry. The Company focuses on the active shale and unconventional oil and natural gas basins outside the United States and it has commenced operations in Argentina. The Company operates well stimulation fleets, coiled tubing units and other downhole completion equipment, as well as provides sweet spot analysis in shale resource basins using geophysical predictive modeling combined with real-time feedback from down-hole diagnostic tools. The Company offers a pumping fleet, including well-stimulation pumps, nitrogen pumping units and cranes, in both trailer-mounted and skid-mounted configurations. It provides a range of pressure-pumping services, including work-over pumping, well injection and wireline pump downs.

About USA Compression Partners,

USA Compression Partners, LP is an independent provider of compression services in the United States. The Company provides compression services to its customers primarily in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and managing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. The Company engineers, designs, operates, services and repairs its compression units, and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It provides compression services in mature conventional basins, including gas lift applications on crude oil wells focused by horizontal drilling techniques. The Company provides compression services in various shale plays throughout the United States, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara and Fayetteville shales.

