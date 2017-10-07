Financial Analysis: Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) vs. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Genesee & Wyoming has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genesee & Wyoming and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genesee & Wyoming 0 5 3 0 2.38 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 0 4 19 0 2.83

Genesee & Wyoming presently has a consensus target price of $75.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.06%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a consensus target price of $188.74, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is more favorable than Genesee & Wyoming.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genesee & Wyoming $2.08 billion 2.15 $615.42 million $2.29 31.73 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited $5.30 billion 4.54 $2.72 billion $8.40 19.62

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Genesee & Wyoming. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genesee & Wyoming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Genesee & Wyoming does not pay a dividend. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited pays out 21.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Genesee & Wyoming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Genesee & Wyoming and Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genesee & Wyoming 6.64% 6.32% 2.63% Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 25.49% 33.06% 8.38%

Summary

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited beats Genesee & Wyoming on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. owns and operates freight railroads across the world. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or leased 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions. The Company operates through three segments, which include North American Operations, Australian Operations and U.K./European Operations. In North America, the Company has operations in eight regions, such as Central, Coastal (which includes industrial switching and port operations), Midwest, Mountain West (which includes industrial switching operations), Northeast, Pacific, Southern and Canada. Outside the United States, the Company has operations in two regions: Australia and the United Kingdom/Europe (which consists of operations in the United Kingdom, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and Poland, as well as the provision of management and technical support through Freightliner to Saudi Arabia Railway Company).

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The Company operates through rail transportation segment. The Company’s transports bulk commodities, merchandise freight, and intermodal traffic over a network of approximately 12,400 miles. Its railway feeds directly into the United States heartland from the east and west coasts. Its Bulk commodities include grain, coal, potash, fertilizers and sulfur. Its Merchandise freight consists of finished vehicles and machinery, as well as forest and industrial and consumer products. Its Intermodal traffic consists of retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship and truck and in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck. Its subsidiaries include Canadian Pacific Railway Company, Soo Line Railroad Company, Delaware and Hudson Railway Company, Inc. and Mount Stephen Properties Inc.

